The Third Day: il mystery di HBO con Jude Law e Naomie Harris

The first episode of the miniseries co-produced by HBO and Sky, The Third Day, presents an apparently very sad and maddened man who finds himself, in spite of himself, on a small island just off the English coast. A revealing episode, in a way, regarding the show’s priorities: pushing the accelerator more about the mystery than the plot. The vibe of the series is very cryptic, full of saturated colors and quaint cottages that would give anyone a nice weekend if it weren’t for the inhospitable, slightly weird and slightly creepy residents. Despite the show’s creepy setting, however, the circular nature of the story prevents it from building up an appreciable amount of tension during the first five episodes, only to escalate in the last.

The pilot says a lot to the viewer before even introducing the island. Sam (Jude Law) he is a man like many others: husband, father, worker. Already in the first few bars he reveals his moods: first by getting angry and shouting, while talking on the phone about a theft of money from the office, and then showing an enormous and initially inexplicable sadness, as he collapses on the bank of a stream. However, he recovers from his crying fit at the sight of a young woman, Epona (Jessie Ross), who is hanging herself from a tree in the woods. He snaps, navigates the offal, saves her life and takes her home, while the teenager murmurs: “They’ll kill me.”

Epona lives in an independent island community, called Hosea, which is only accessible for a short time each day, when low tide uncovers a Roman-era road. Once there, Sam is filled with mixed feelings. The first is that the place is somewhat familiar, although to my knowledge its only connection with Hosea is that his grandfather was stationed there during the Second World War; the second is the same one that spectators more accustomed to horror films usually have, that is, that the inhabitants of remote places know how to be bizarre, disturbing and hide secrets.

The folklore of Hosea

Sam senses that there is something wrong with that remote place, with its almost pagan traditions and the suspicion of its people alternating with excessive cordiality towards strangers, but in one way or another always manages to miss out on its opportunities to return to the mainland.

Drawing heavily from films like Midsummer by Ari Aster e The Wicker Man di Robin Hardy, The Third Day strives not to reveal too many plot details in the first few episodes (there are 6 in total), trying to attract viewers a little at a time. He then uses Sam’s suspicious behavior and the cliché of blurring the boundaries between reality and fantasy to make it somehow difficult to understand what is really happening to the protagonist.

Secondary characters help expand engagement and they begin to confuse an already troubled Sam: among them the Martins (Paddy Considine and Emily Watson) deserve to be mentioned, misfit spouses who run Hosea’s only pub and go from suspicious to trustworthy in an instant.

Then, there is Jess (Katherine Waterston), an American researcher who studies the traditions of the island both ancient (Celtic bacchanalia, sacrifices and the like) and recent (a festival similar to Burning Man designed to stimulate tourism): she is a fascinating and mysterious woman, with secrets that they come very close to Sam’s dark past.

Like the films it seems to emulate, The Third Day owes much of its success to its ability to keep the curtain down until the final revelation. The show (here is the trailer for The Third Day), however, has a slow combustion, too much time is in fact devoted to the bewilderment of Sam as he tries to separate reality and imagination.

To further slow down the pace is the structure of The Third Day: the first three episodes (collected in the “Summer” tranche) are separated by a second series of three (“Winter”), in which another stranger (Naomie Harris) he ends up trapped on Hosea – there is a connecting episode involved (“Autumn”).

La transmedialità di The Third Day

Here we need to open a parenthesis. HBO production was born as a transmedia experiment, which invites anyone who watches it to collect all the pieces of the puzzle to reconstruct the whole story and unravel its mysteries: Autumn, unlike Summer and Winter, was a 12-hour event broadcast live on Facebook (The Third Day is the first series with live events).

Unfortunately, in all likelihood, it will never be broadcast on Sky due to obvious logistical reasons, but this makes sense if you think about the transmedia of The Third Day. If you like, the inability to see Autumn on television is part of the game. In any case, the event serves only to deepen certain dynamics and to better explore some aspects, but it is not essential to enjoy the show and follow the plot.

If there is one thing one can complain about the TV series it is the impression of being in front of something already seen. An impression that, however, fades after the first two episodes. Of course, the opening episodes are slow and a bit messed up, the fault of a series of abused elements in the horror genre: the isolated village, the apparently harmless but insane inhabitants, the inevitable festival; but the third episode somehow makes the plot take off and the second part, the one with an excellent Naomie Harris, is a series of twists and turns.

Beyond the mystery

The HBO series works best when it prepares viewers to reveal the secrets of Hosea and its wary inhabitants rather than when it is time to uncover the cards. There is a lot of drama inside The Third Day: Characters have had tough pasts, lost loved ones or struggle to keep this from happening, and their grief shines through in many of the key scenes. In one of the most emblematic lines of the series, Sam tries to explain sadness as a burden to carry alone: ​​”Pain doesn’t work that way, you can’t share it … the agony is personal.”

Although Hosea is dotted with disturbing signs and murals, which should serve as a warning to characters like Sam to keep them away from the place, as the episodes progress the series focuses less about horror elements and more about everyday and human conflicts that threaten to tear the island apart. Viewers might be drawn to see The Third Day until the end to find out what Hosea’s deepest and darkest secrets are, but it’s the show’s human drama, hidden beneath its mystery surface, that strikes more than any other aspect.