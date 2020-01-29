Share it:

A new collaboration between Universal Studios and Blumhouse Productions is underway to produce a remake of The thing. This is due to the finding of lost pages belonging to the original horror novel.

The two studies are working on an adaptation of the novel Who Goes There ?, written by John W. Campbell Jr, but this time the story will contain material never seen from the expanded version of the novel, entitled Frozen Hell.

"It's official!"said producer Alan Donnes, who wrote on Facebook"I have received my sasaplanded contract and the first check. I am the executive producer of the remake of La Cosa but with the additional chapters of John Campbell's novel, Frozen Hell, which has been lost for decades. Now, for the first time, Campbell's full vision is going to move to the big screen. The new film will include the best of the novel The thing from another world, John Carpenter's classic and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?".

John Betancourt announced the discovery in 2018 of an unpublished, complete version of the classic novel. At the time he launched a campaasapland on Kickstarter to finance the publication of Frozen Hell, claiming it offered "a vital background and context to the incredible original story".

Blumhouse has extensive experience reliving horror classic. Recently they garnered great criticism with Halloween night, a kind of sequel and updating of one of the great sagas of the slasher that was known to take with ease and that currently has two other sequels in progress.

