         'The thing': Universal and Blumhouse prepare a new adaptation of the original novel, recently found

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Universal Y Blumhouse They are preparing a new version of 'The Thing'. Although a prequel was already held in 2011, questioned by its special effects CGI now Bloody Disgusting has announced that a new interpretation of the history of the extraterrestrial entity that attacks a base in Antarctica is underway according to the extended version of the original novel which has been

discovered in 2018 so it will be, in principle, the most faithful version of the novel to date.

The frozen hell

The original story 'Who Goes There?', written by John W. Campbell Jr It was first published in the August 1938 issue of Astounding Science Fiction, has been adapted four times. The mythical of John Carpenter and his prequel, 'The Enigma of Another World' (The Thing from Another World, 1951), and 'Panic in the Trans-Siberian' (1972). In 2018, John Betancourt announced the discovery of a version of the lost classic novel with 45 more pages, and opened a Kickstarter to finance the launch of the novel, entitled 'Frozen hell'.

The news has jumped on the executive producer's facebook Alan Donnes who has commented:

"It's official. I have received the signed contract and the first check. I am executive producer of the remake of 'The Thing' that will include additional chapters of the novel John Campbell that was lost for decades. Now, for the first time, the full vision of Campbell on the big screen The new film will include the best of 'The Enigma of the Other World', 'The Thing' and both books: 'Frozen Hell' and 'Who Goes There?' "

The discoverer of 'Frozen hell', Betancourt confirmed the green light to adapt'Frozen hell'and pointed out a somewhat ambiguous foram that perhaps this new adaptation leads to a franchise of more than one film. Something that it wouldn't surprise coming from Blumhouse and his tendency to stretch his brands until he squeezes them, as he is doing with the new ones'Halloween'also related to 'The Thing' John Carpenter.