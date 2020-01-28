'The Thing' returns to the cinema thanks to Blumhouse and Universal

Share it:

It was 1938 when John W. Campbell, Jr. wrote 'Who Goes There?', A novel that served as the basis for the movies'The thing' of John Carpenter, and for 'The Enigma of Another World ' of 1951. Recall that a couple of years ago John Betancourt announced that an extended version of that novel had been discovered, which could see the light thanks to Kickstarter, who published it under the title of 'Frozen Hell ' and that now you will see how it adapts to the cinema once again by the hand of Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.

Wildside book

Alan Donnes He shared the news on his page of official Facebook, where he commented the following: "It's official. I have received the signed contract and the first check. I am executive producer of the remake of" The Thing "that will include the added chapters of the novel John Campbell that was lost for decades. Now, for the first time, the full vision of Campbell on the big screen The new film will include the best of "The Enigma of the Other World", "The Thing" and both books: "Frozen Hell" and "Who Goes There?""

This also added that "I still can't talk about the rest, but it's very exciting, and if everything goes as planned, 'The Thing' will be alive for a long time." If something looks especially good on this new adaptation is that it has more material to play with, so we are not facing a simple remake, surely having before us a new story with much more material to develop, being able to give rise to even a new franchise. We will continue to inform.