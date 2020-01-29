“The thing is between Antonio Banderas and Joaquin Phoenix”

Share it:

"I've asked Batman to kill the Joker," Antonio Banderas told us after picking up his Goya for Best Leading Actor for ‘Pain and glory’. His brutal interpretation of the alter ego of Pedro Almodóvar in the most autobiographical film of La Mancha has earned him not only our coveted big head, but also a recognition in Cannes and his first Oscar nomination, where he competes, no less, than with Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce.

And, although he acknowledges that it is very complicated, Almodóvar has got wet in the ‘Late Motiv’ of Buenafuente: “I think Antonio has serious chances of winning it. The thing is between him and Joaquin Phoenix. Antonio has won them a lot for the heart and I think what can favor him is that ‘Joker’, in the United States who are a little more childish than us, see it as something very destabilizing. They think someone can imitate Phoenix … and it doesn't suit them. This is still a prejudice but it may be in Antonio's favor. ”

On the possible statuette of ‘Pain and glory’ there is no doubt:: Parasites ’is the toughest opponent they could have. "We have left a competitor who comes from South Korea and there have never had a nominated movie", says the director.

We will have to wait until February 9 to see if Penelope – yes, this lapse on the red carpet was epic – shouts the famous ‘Peeeeedrooooooo’.