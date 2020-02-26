‘The Thicket’ is Sophia Lillis’s new thriller

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sophia Lillis still unstoppable The young actress whom we all met in 'It' is awaiting release 'Gretel & Hansel', has just launched on Netflix the series 'This shit surpasses me', and if all this was not enough, Deadline reports that Lillis already has a new project at hand. Is about 'The Thicket' and it is a thriller in which it will be accompanied by Noomi Rapace ('Prometheus') Charlie Plummer ('Looking For Alaska') and Peter Dinklage ('Game of Thrones').





Currently in pre-production, the movie is based on the novel by Joe R. Lansdale, which has moved to screenplay Chris kelley. This will be directed by Elliott Lester ('A story of revenge') and he will tell us the story of an innocent young man named Jack (Plummer) who will undertake an epic quest to rescue his sister (Lillis) after being kidnapped by a violent murderer called "Cut Throat Bill" (Rapace) and his gang. To get it, Jack asks for the help of a cunning bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Dinklage), an alcoholic man who is the son of a former slave who digs graves, as well as a prostitute. The three will keep track of the young woman in a land known as The Big Thicket, a place where blood and chaos reign.

Lillis will coincide again with Galo Olivares In this project, director of photography of 'Gretel & Hansel' who will also do the same work in this film, which has just been cast between one of our most anticipated projects of 2020.