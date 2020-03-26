The theory that connects 'The Eternals' with 'X-Men'

Share it:

Since the 2000s the distributor of the 'X-Men' films has been 20th Century Fox but with the purchase it made Disney last year now everything can change. With the characters becoming members of the House of the Mouse, the introduction of the mutants into the MCU created by Marvel studios, also from Disney, is only a matter of time.

Will it be an immediate introduction? In which movie will they make a first cameo? Unfortunately these details have been kept completely secret; however, more and more voices are pointing to the tape of 'The Eternals'would be the ideal door to present the group. Why? Because between the two it is possible that there is a relationship of origin.

First of all let's introduce this new group of Gods which will debut in the MCU, supposedly, this November. 'The Eternals' are a race of Superhuman created millions of years ago by the Celestials who, after hidden centuries, will now have to come together again to face an ancient enemy that only they can defeat: the Deviants. The synopsis has already advanced that a "tragedy" that occurred after 'Avengers: Endgame' will lead to the presentation of this group of Gods with superpowers where we will have actors of the stature of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington or Salma Hayek.

Well, what do they have to do with the X-Men? At first glance nothing. In fact in the comics there has never been a connection between the two stories. But, if you analyze the stories of their origins they have many things in common, what's more, the X-Men would be Eternal "failed", as it says this theory arrived via ScreenRant.

These Gods have a human appearance, but their bodies are created with cells that contain cosmic energy, which allows them to regenerate. What is said to be practically immortal, come on. For their part, the X-Men have powers thanks to a special gene, the X-Gen, of which it has been reported that it developed at the beginning of Humanity. Come on, more or less when the Eternals came, couldn't they both have been the result from the same experiment, that is, of the Celestials, and their union is the only way to end the Deviants? We love the Avengers very much, but to fight against practically immortal beings, something out of the earth will be needed …