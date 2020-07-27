The theory of the Prosecutor's Office is contradictory, assured the lawyer of businessmen who denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara

Share it:

Jesús Chaín Oceguera and Rafael Sánchez Cano denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara (Photo: screenshot)

The lawyer of Jesús Chaín Oceguera and Rafael Sánchez Cano, businessmen who at the time denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara and other officials for fraud and extortion, assured that the theory of the Attorney General of the State of Veracruz (FGE) is "illogical". This after the judge Lizbeth Aurelia Jiménez linked her clients to the process.

This Sunday the hearing was held where businessmen were linked to the process for their probable responsibility in the disappearance of a citizen. In addition, it set up a three-month complementary investigation and ratified the informal preventive detention while the trials are taking place.

The Judge of Control of Social Readaptation Center (Cereso) de Poza Rica argued that there are signs that the businessmen have participated in the disappearance of Édgar Álvarez, because the last place where the citizen was known was in the office of Sánchez Cano and Chaín Oceguera.

The businessmen also denounced to the FGR the former mayor Armida Ramírez Corral and other Conade officials (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

However, the judge recognized that at the moment there is not enough evidence to determine the responsibility of the accused.

"If these people have contrary interests and legal struggles in both the extortion complaint and the attempted murder, the case theory is illogical, the hypothesis presented by the Veracruz Prosecutor's Office in the sense that there is a conspiracy of all, including the former mayor, with the businessmen to make this person disappear, ”Raúl Cid Osorio, the businessmen's lawyer, told journalist Víctor Hugo Arteaga.

And it is that last Tuesday in the city of Boca del Río, in the state of Veracruz, Sánchez Cano and Chaín were arrested in the newsroom Counter reply. The FGE accused them of the alleged disappearance of Edgar Álvarez, who on March 25 appeared at the lawyers' office to collect an alleged extortion of 2.5 million pesos.

The businessmen denounced an attack with high-caliber weapons, where they indicate the participation of Ramírez (Photo: Twitter / @arteaganoticias)

It is worth remembering that employers denounced before the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to the former mayor Armida Ramírez Corral and to officials of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), including its owner Ana Gabriela Guevara. The reason is the alleged fraud and extortion in a tender of 16.9 million pesos.

Also, before ratifying your process before the FGR, they denounced an attack with high caliber weapons, where they indicate the participation of Ramírez. "The conclusion of the attack that my clients were victims of is because moments before the shooting they saw" perfectly "Armida," said Cid Osorio.

“That is why they make that conjecture (the FGE) based on the fact that they had already been doing the tracing by her and minutes later they suffered the attack. She is indicated as the alleged author of this attempted murder. ", he added.

Armida Ramírez is being held in preventive detention

Armida Adriana Ramírez Corral and Ana Gabriela Guevara (Photo: Courtesy)

Judge Lizbeth Aurelia Jiménez was also in front of the audience for Ramirez Corral. On July 21 he was ordered informal remand in custody, equal to the precautionary measure that hours before it imposed on entrepreneurs.

This Monday at 09:00 hours (local time) the hearing to link to the process will continue, the defense attorneys and the control judge agreed.

According to Arteaga, the FGR and the Secretariat of the Public function (SFP) have evidence that Ramírez Corral allegedly forged signatures and documents of the company Cocinas Industriales Multifuncionales de Calidad S.A. de C.V. (CIMCSA), which it owns Carlos Solórzano, who also has an arrest warrant against him.

