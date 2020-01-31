Entertainment

The theory of 'Riverdale' proving that Jughead does NOT die

January 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
    Take care! The confidential information that follows in the form of irrefutable theory created by the Cosmoequipo de Investigacion contains the odd ‘spoiler’ of season 4. You will see …

    Still with the post-vacation mood in the body, generated by the small break that he did ‘Riverdale’ mid-season, and with many unknowns have not yet been resolved from the series already available (in part) in Netflix, we have a very serious question to ask: what the hell are you waiting for to reveal if Jughead dies or not?

    Throughout this installment, we are seeing different ‘flasbacks’ at the end of each episode, where it seems that Betty's boyfriend is dead. We were able to observe one in which the protagonist is on the ground and without a pulse, another in which the three bloody boy's friends appear, one more in which they are blamed for the murder … However, counting that we are in ' Riverdale 'and that in the end nothing ends up as it seems – look when we thought that Chip and Black Hood had died and not – probably this whole plot is the result of some Machiavellian plan, and we have a theory that would dismantle Jughead's death Although it seems complicated.

    Jughead does not die in ‘Riverdale’ and this is the theory that proves it

    To understand this theory that Cole Sprouse's character does not die, you just have to take into account two factors: the book about the Baxter brothers that Jughead is going to write — you have noticed that this last name also names the mortal institute of ' The chilling adventures of Sabrina'— and the Betty's serial killer gene.

    The subject on which the student of the Stonewall Prep Institute is going to base his novel is the perfect crime, and there is no one who knows more about murders than Betty. Yes, it may sound very dark and almost impossible, but there is a possibility that the couple has created this whole story and that, in reality, the so-called ‘flahsbacks’ are just scenes from the book and not facts that occur in real life. What makes all the sense in the world? With Betty's dark side and Jughead's creativity …

    We will have to wait for the last episodes or even season 5 of dale Riverdale ’to see if we are right in theory or not …

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

