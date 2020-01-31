The theory of ‘Riverdale’ proving that Jughead does NOT die

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Season 4 of dale Riverdale ’is not over yet but we have already confirmed a fifth!

In addition, you can enjoy the first two installments of the series on Netflix.

Take care! The confidential information that follows in the form of irrefutable theory created by the Cosmoequipo de Investigacion contains the odd ‘spoiler’ of season 4. You will see …

Still with the post-vacation mood in the body, generated by the small break that he did ‘Riverdale’ mid-season, and with many unknowns have not yet been resolved from the series already available (in part) in Netflix, we have a very serious question to ask: what the hell are you waiting for to reveal if Jughead dies or not?

Throughout this installment, we are seeing different ‘flasbacks’ at the end of each episode, where it seems that Betty's boyfriend is dead. We were able to observe one in which the protagonist is on the ground and without a pulse, another in which the three bloody boy's friends appear, one more in which they are blamed for the murder … However, counting that we are in ' Riverdale 'and that in the end nothing ends up as it seems – look when we thought that Chip and Black Hood had died and not – probably this whole plot is the result of some Machiavellian plan, and we have a theory that would dismantle Jughead's death Although it seems complicated.

Jughead does not die in ‘Riverdale’ and this is the theory that proves it

To understand this theory that Cole Sprouse's character does not die, you just have to take into account two factors: the book about the Baxter brothers that Jughead is going to write — you have noticed that this last name also names the mortal institute of ' The chilling adventures of Sabrina'— and the Betty's serial killer gene.

The subject on which the student of the Stonewall Prep Institute is going to base his novel is the perfect crime, and there is no one who knows more about murders than Betty. Yes, it may sound very dark and almost impossible, but there is a possibility that the couple has created this whole story and that, in reality, the so-called ‘flahsbacks’ are just scenes from the book and not facts that occur in real life. What makes all the sense in the world? With Betty's dark side and Jughead's creativity …

We will have to wait for the last episodes or even season 5 of dale Riverdale ’to see if we are right in theory or not …