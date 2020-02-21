The themed versions of the twelve houses of the Knights of the Zodiac are proposed on LEGO Ideas

Share it:

The Zodiac Knights is without a doubt one of the most famous and appreciated epics of all time in the rich and thriving anime and manga industry, a franchise that over the years has been able to attract millions and millions of fans around ready to enjoy every parallel production of the brand.

Given the great success, it shouldn't be surprising that more and more companies try to capitalize on the work to the maximum with products of various kinds often designed to attract the attention of the most hardened collectors. In this sense, a substantial line of boxers with the theme of The Knights of the Zodiac was presented in the last few days which, despite the general extravagance of the idea, immediately knew how to conquer the praise – and the wallets – of the Japanese public.

This time, however, to have gained the spotlight we find Lego Ideas, on whose site an interesting proposal was presented for a new Lego set dedicated to the Knights of the Zodiac and, more specifically, addressed to the Great Temple, the Twelve Houses and the statue of Athena, all of which can be viewed in the image at the bottom of the news. The proposal was sent by the Italian Nicola Bizzotto and has already reached over 800 Supporters. Having said that, it must be remembered that the idea could be safely discarded, but on the other hand there have been numerous occasions in which proposals presented on Ideas have become official realities in the Lego universe.

Before greeting you, we remind you that in recent weeks a splendid statuette dedicated to the Phoenix of The Knights of the Zodiac has also been presented.