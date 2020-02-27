The 'The Simpsons' poster to the 'Avengers: Endgame'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

No one doubts that 'The Simpsons' are already a reference in the history of television. The series started in 1989, although they began their adventures in 1987 as part of the Tracey Ullman show. The series is the longest-running US sitcom. For so many years, there have been nods to the cinema and the Hollywood industry in many of its episodes, and of course the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not be missing in the great series.

Now Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and company honor the movie 'Avengers: Endgame' in a new poster that promotes an upcoming chapter of season 31.

The Simpsons executive producer, Matt Selman, he turned to social networks to present the poster of the next episode that will be released on March 1, entitled 'Bart the Bad Guy' ('Bart the Bad Uncle'). The chapter will feature very special cameos, such as Joe Y Anthony Russo, the directors of the film, or that of the film itself Kevin Feige.

The family is surrounded by powerful superheroes, much like 'Endgame'. Bart takes the center of the drawing with Thanos behind.

In that episode, Bart gets a montage of the movie 'The Vindicators', belonging to an important saga. The boy will soon realize that with the threat of spoilers, he can blackmail whoever he wants. However, when the high spheres of the Vindicators movie studio find out about Bart's intentions, they will do everything possible to silence him.

'Avengers: Endgame' is currently the highest grossing film of all time, so now is really the perfect time for the series to pay tribute.

For now, the Russo movie will dominate the box office until the feats of James Cameron reach the cinemas: the sequels of 'Avatar' are already underway, and he may recover his throne. We will have to wait.