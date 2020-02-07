Entertainment

         'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre': Fede Alvarez will produce the reboot of Tobe Hooper's classic for Legendary

February 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
It was about time. The nth project based on one of the most important films in the history of cinemaTobe Hooper's masterpiece, the unforgettable 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre', is subject to a new restart that will come under Fede Alvarez's umbrella almost half a century after its revolutionary premiere.

The sierra is the family

'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' is back. Again. Variety has reported today that Andy and Ryan Tohill will direct the reboot of the classic Tobe Hooper from a screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin, and will be produced by Fede Álvarez for Legendary. There is not much to report on what the new story will be, although Alvarez said in a statement that "it is violent, exciting and so depraved that will be remembered forever. "


Good feelings for a return that has never finished returning in the best conditions. Despite Marcus Nispel's remarkable work under the production of Michael Bay in the distant 2003, the Texan legacy has never finished finding a continuation up to expectations.

'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre', 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Origin' and 'Leatherface' did not convince anyone (especially the one starring Alexandra Daddario) and this new bet sounds definite: if the Texan Tarate family does not convince with this return, maybe it would be time to let them rest in peace.

