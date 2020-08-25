the terrifying Netflix series arrives in the fall, here are the photos

Share it:

Secondo lo showrunner Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Bly Manor it will be even better than Hill House, the first season of the spooky Netflix anthology series that had already convinced most: it is therefore time to take a look at the first images.

After directing Doctor Sleep, Flanagan is ready to return with a story of sinister appearances and disturbing twists. If the first season of the series The Haunting of it was inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel The Hill House Nightmare, this time there will be points in common with one of the greatest ghost stories ever written, Turn of the Screw at Henry James, and other works by the same writer.

The plot will revolve around the figure of a housekeeper, hired by the uncle of two orphaned children with whom he wants nothing to do. Once she reaches the Bly Manor residence, the woman will find herself dealing with inexplicable apparitions.

The showrunner talked about his new creation with Vanity Fair and revealed: “In the end, it really is difficult to distinguish the tragedy from the romantic side. That romantic longing for someone who is very dear to us, but who has disappeared, is really the heart of any ghost story. The first season is deeply rooted in family dynamics, dealing with death, bereavement and childhood trauma. We all understood that we had said everything we wanted to say on those issues. “

The villa in the middle of the season will be presented in a positive way, but over time it will reveal its ghostly nature: the scares will certainly not be lacking. Below you will find the first images and the poster, which confirms the release in fall 2020 on Netflix. In the meantime we advise you to take a look at the review of The Haunting of Hill House.