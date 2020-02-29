the terrifying BBC miniseries is still the most faithful adaptation to H.G. Wells

Share it:

While the new 'The Invisible Man' is a gran horror thriller with a social substrate relevant, the contact of the story that has the original novel is merely anecdotal. Of course, the personal odyssey, full of nuances of all kinds, of a man who proves his invention about himself is too archetypal and known to a new canonical adaptation makes a lot of sense in 2020.

Now science moves through other technological paths and the already almost forgotten magic chemistry It looks like a horror movie theater of potions, alchemy and radioactivity that inhabits on the shelves of collectors and scholars of the genre. However, the new movie of Blumhouse is any alarm to review the classic looks of H.G. Wells and (re) discover that there are versions very true to the original text.

The hidden treasures of the BBC

Even now, in the era of series and platforms, it does not seem symptomatic that certain works remain in the silence of oblivion, including the most faithful adaptation of Wells's work, relegated to the British television of the eighties. While in 1975 there was a first approach – ‘The Invisible Man', created by Harve bennet and starring David McCallum– almost a decade later, the BBC produced its own version.

Starring Pip Donaghy in the lead role, ‘The invisible man’(The Invisible Man, 1984) was issued as part of a cycle of adaptations of classic novels and, although much less known than other visions on the screen, is the most fideligna to the original novel. Produced by Barry letts and supervised by Terrance dicks of BBC1, in the six episodes scripted by James Andrew Hall there is a search for loyalty to the letter of H.G. Wells unpublished until that moment in other approaches.

Accuracy was also possible thanks to the generous extension of six episodes, but nevertheless this did not prevent it from being one of the least successful adaptations of the lot, because the most colorful and violent parts of each delivery took place in the parts of the end, which many no longer saw. Although here, Griffin is already invisible as soon as you start, although it follows the classic dress code of invisible man with suit, bandages, fake nose and sunglasses.

The unbearable man without shadow

In 'The invisible man’, Griffin rents a couple of rooms in a village pub and attracts attention because he does not meet his rent payments while trying to secretly repeat his original experiment. Day by day is showing a difficult temperament that reveals that he is going crazy to the point of showing his secret to the clientele of the pub and flee. The series stops in the episodes in which he makes friends (or threatens) the tramp Thomas Marvel (Frank Middlemass) to help you recover your scientific books.

Griffin accumulates failures and encounters in an increasingly complicated spiral until the third act focuses on his relationship with fellow University Teddy Henfrey (Jonathan Adams) where we will have the opportunity to see how it got to the point where everything starts. In many ways, this version of ‘The Invisible Man’Is on par with the typical BBC products of its time, although perhaps your budget is more limited than that of others in your family.

The bulk of the value of the series is the level of the performances of the cast, something theatrical but with that taste for the recited of these literary adaptations that They let a reverence notice the material that ends up working as a prestigious format. Remember in some ways to Louis Jordan's excellent version of ‘Dracula’ (1977) although there were more exteriors and a more careful level of production. Despite this, the results are quite surprising even with its discrete and handmade special effects, who lose to be filmed on video.

Justifying why it is a horror classic

What most attracts the attention of the entire operation is that these almost three hours clearly show why all other versions have ignored the nuances of the book from H.G. Wells: and it is that Griffin is an unfriendly maniac, a lonely madman who literally disappears from society. Is a evil central character, and quite pathetic but still able to scare. The atmosphere of threat is always present and the tone is that of a work of pure horror, especially when removed the band and terrifies a woman.

The mix series the mistery from the part of the village with the lounge dramathe London criminal until the thriller of suspensewith a character rude and hateful with which it is impossible to empathize. There is a taste for the word that allows to delight in the literary character of the work and its final section has some spooky moments, like the first complete disappearance, or terrifying, like the appearance of a man without visibility on the skin.

Animal experiments make it clear that the problem of ‘The invisible man’It’s not so much the effects of the serum but its own narcissism, something that gives us a good idea that, despite not having to do with structure or plot, the novel adaptation of the novel has captured the essential tragedy of the invisible man, someone who looks for the opposite at all costs. This miniseries is highly recommended for many reasons, but it is also available completely free on youtube, So there's no excuse.