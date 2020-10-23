The terrifying adventures of Sabrina, the cryptic showrunner about the future: the details

2020 didn’t start well for fans of The terrifying adventures of Sabrina, who learned of Netflix’s decision to end the series at the end of Part Four. A news that shocked the fandom, between petitions and requests to continue production. The showrunner is now adding fuel to the fire.

In a post on social media in which Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wishes a happy birthday to Chance Perdomo, interpreter of Ambrose Spellman, the showrunner joked about a news ‘extremely evil’ that would be coming ‘very, very soon’.

The problem now is to interpret these words:“Extremely Evil News”. Is this an official release date? A teaser trailer for the final season?

There is also the possibility that these are details concerning the comic, of which the showrunner had anticipated a return after the cancellation of the TV series. Aguirre-Sacasa showed a preview image for a Witch War storyline, theoretically crossed with characters from the sister series, Riverdale.

“If we ever were to do a crossover it should be more meaningful than a gimmick, really reveal the character and carry the story forward. I absolutely think there’s a universe where that happens. […] There are tons of easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina, and I think it’s a really fun element. “.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is played by Kiernan Shipka as the protagonist, Sabrina Spellman. On Everyeye you can read the review of the first season and the review of the third part of Sabrina.