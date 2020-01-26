The terrible news referred to by James Rhodes

Share it:

The pianist James Rodhes began his speech prior to the introduction of The infinite trench, candidate for Best Film at the Goya 2020 Awards, dedicating it to children exploited in the centers of minors in Mallorca, where it has been known that at least 16 children have been sexually exploited. The musician, according to his (necessary, monumental) memories, Instrumental (Blackie Books), was a victim of abuse. "How much longer will we have to wait for an investigation into the rape and abuse of minors in Mallorca," said the musician. The artist has long been claiming from his social networks that attention is paid to a story that has gone virtually unnoticed: sexual abuse of minors under guard in Mallorca, uncovered by the Mallorca newspaper.

The musician denounces in networks and campaigns to harden the penalties for crimes of child abuse and to increase the protection of victims. In this case, his comment refers to the abuses suffered minor inmates in protective homes in the province of Mallorca, which, as the Mallorca newspaper, are exploited in an "extended and widespread" way.

"A long time ago (too much), when I was very young, we spent the summer in Mallorca every year," the musician said in an opinion article published by the newspaper The country. "In August we stayed a couple of weeks in a shitty apartment that was on the beach of Peguera. In my memory, those vacations are the safest, most perfect and incredible refuge of my childhood. It meant moving away from the war zone that was my life in London: violent, monochromatic, dominated by the violations I suffered. "