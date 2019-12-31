The tenth anniversary of the acquisition of Marvel by Disney is celebrated

Share it:

At the end of a year, the different events that have taken place are always reviewed. And of course it is time to take stock, whether in our lives, in a company … But if there is an event that stands out above the rest today, it is undoubtedly the tenth anniversary of the acquisition of Marvel by Disney.

It is hard to think that, in effect, it has been 10 years since the purchase was made official, but it is so. Although to find the beginnings of all that we would have to really go back to August 31, 2009, at which time Disney announced the agreement. This was closed for a sum of 4.24 billion dollars and it didn't take long for Marvel shareholders to vote on the deal.

In fact, the shareholders received almost $ 31 in Disney shares for each of their shares in Marvel, and the agreement was approved by a vote on December 31, 2009. From there, we all know the story. Marvel would no longer have to finance its own films and UCM could explode in the way we all know it today.

However, we must also remember that the agreement had no direct involvement from the beginning. In fact, Marvel already had a distribution agreement through Paramount, who distributed the original Iron Man movie. Agreement according to which it would also distribute The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger.

That is, the first film that really has to be associated with that union is that of The Avengers. A very special premiere that, after all, changed everything too. Needless to say, Disney's investment has already been widely recovered since then.

