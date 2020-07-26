The Tender Bar: the new film produced and directed by George Clooney for Amazon

Share it:

As reported by the punctual Variety, George Clooney is in talks with Amazon Studios to direct and produce a film adaptation of The Tender Bar: A Memoir (The bar of great hopes in Italian), story for adults written by J.R. Moehringer, journalist, novelist and also Pulitzer Prize.

Clooney is also expected to produce the transposition together with his historic partner, Grant Heslov, with whom he collaborates within the label Smokehouse Pictures also with Ted Hope. He has already thought about adapting the screenplay for the big screen William Monahan, Oscar winner for the best screenplay for The Departed of Martin Scorsese.

The story of The Tender Bar is focused on the same author, who as a boy had tried to find a replacement for his father, a New York jokey record who disappeared before his son could pronounce his first word. When he could no longer hear his father's voice on the radio, in fact, the boy begins to wander desperately to the bar on the corner of the street, where he befriends his uncle Charlie and other adults, entering their circle and finding those figures whose he needed.

Moehringer later became an esteemed reporter and also won the Pulitzer in 2000. Before The Tender Bar, we will see the director Clooney again in the upcoming The Midnight Sky, a post-apocalyptic thriller produced by Netflix and starring Felicity Jones.