The temporada Elite ’third season trailer reveals a major death

Netflix just published the first trailer of the third season of ‘Elite’, and believe us when we tell you that it has no waste for a single second. In this first preview of the new episodes, the ‘streaming’ platform brings us up to date with what lies ahead for Las Encinas students. Although mainly what has caught our attention is that an important death is explicitly revealed, which suggests that the third part of Spanish fiction could start from that plot. But let's go in parts, what does this expected trailer tell us? We analyze it frame by frame for you.

* Obviously, you will find ‘spoilers’ in the following lines *

First, that Guzman will never forgive Polo for killing his sister, Marina, a narrative with which the series began. Likewise, Cayetana is the only one that unconditionally supports Polo, who does not stop to win feuds in the institute. Samuel and Carla's relationship seems to make water completely, while the latter seems to have found love again in Yeray – a new character who joins the third part. On the other hand, Rebekah continues trying to conquer Samuel, so her relationship with Carla will be the most tense. Finally, the incest romance between Lucretia and Valerio is worth the expulsion of his father from his home, a moment that has put our hairs on end!

The slogan 'together until death' well does justice to the new plot, because at the end of the trailer we can clearly see how Polo falls from a considerable height and seems to die at the moment, later we see Lu confessing to the police to know who he was the culprit of his fall: "I saw who killed him."

The fourth and fifth season of the series will feature a new cast

As we said before, this third installment of chapters closes forever the intriguing plot that we knew so far, since as reported a few weeks ago the medium Out of Series, the fourth and fifth season – not yet officially confirmed -, will count New and renewed history. Something that makes perfect sense in the world if we stick to these episodes conclude when the group of students graduate.

It is to be expected that all the plots open so far will be finalized in the next eight chapters: will it be shown that it was Polo who murdered Marina? Will Christian and Nano appear again? Is Carla going to find her bones in prison for covering up the crime? Lu will turn the page and end up recognizing his love for his brother Valerio? What a desire to do a marathon on the same day of the premiere!