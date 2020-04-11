The Teen Titans in a Marvel Story: a record-breaking comic book auction

Share it:

In addition to being the protagonists of the animated series on Teen Titans, the group of superheroes, born from the mind of the DC Comics publishers, became part of the medium's story due to a misprint of a number of their comics.

We refer to the register "New Teen Titans"issue 6, published in April 1981, inside however, instead of finding the adventures of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg and Kid Flash, fans of DC characters received a surprise: its pages were those of a Marvel comic, exactly the number 74 of "Marvel-Two-In-One"Over the years the mistake was explained by the fact that the two publishing houses had turned to the same company to print the stories of the various superheroes.

Currently only 3 numbers have been identified with the printing error, one of these is present on Ebay, it can in fact be purchased for a record number of one million two hundred thousand dollars. The advertiser is keen to let people know that the originality of the register has been certified by the CGC, a company that deals with confirming the authenticity of the works on sale. We are sure that many would like to enrich their collection with this single piece, to conclude we leave you with images taken from the Teen Titans cartoon, a work that has had considerable success with critics and audiences.