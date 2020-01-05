The technical 'madness' by which the Ourense goalkeeper has become the protagonist of the day

The Ourense and Compostela of Group 1 of the Third Division had been marked on the calendar this Sunday for at least several weeks. Both were measured this morning in the fight for first position: Ourense came second and Compostela first, with 40 and 41 points respectively. But it was what happened before the break that made the game come to everyone's lips.

In minute 42 of the contest, with 1-2 favorable to Compostela, the goalkeeper orensano Cristian Parra He paralyzed the hearts of all the fans with a cut on a rival striker. Not happy with it, he waited for him and threw a spectacular successful club. A detail at the height of few and that of course no follower of the Ourense – Compostela could be expected to see. Parra had received the second goal three minutes earlier.

The match ended with tie two and therefore the classification does not change, unlike the fame of Cristian Parra and the Ourense. The next game will be seen by a few more.