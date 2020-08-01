The tears of emotion of the Argentine Emiliano Martínez after being champion with the English Arsenal

Share it:

Emiliano Martínez's emotion after winning the FA Cup

Undoubtedly, this title will have a special flavor for Emiliano Martínez, the Argentine goalkeeper who emigrated at age 17 from Independiente to the English Arsenal and has just touched the sky with his hands at raise the FA Cup with the Gunners being the starting goalkeeper. After the Wembley meeting, she was unable to hold back her tears when talking to her family via video call.

The video of the 27-year-old Mar del Plata goalkeeper was recorded and broadcast by the official account of the FA Cup: sitting against the advertising posters, Martínez tearful with his headphones on. At the same time he used his cell phone to celebrate on social media for the new star: "I love everyone" (I love you all).

In London he was the former goalkeeper of the Red the one who was left with the glory in the duel of albicelestes colleagues before Wilfredo Caballero, who saved for Chelsea who had the advantage from minute 5 by Christian Pulisic's goal but could not bear the difference in favor and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double made him kiss the canvas.

Martínez, who kept the Arsenal goal after the German's injury Bernd Leno, took advantage of every opportunity that the Spanish coach Mikel Arteta gave him and feels full for having achieved this goal at the end of the 2019/2020 season. Is he fourth title from his personal showcase, since he contributed his in the FA Cup 2015, the Community Shield 2015 and the FA Cup 2017.

Draw, nickname he acquired in the inferiors of Independiente, could only be affirmed in this campaign with the London team, since it was previously used as a replacement and loaned to different British clubs (Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton United and Reading) more the year at Getafe in Spain.

The only Argentine FA Cup champion was Emiliano Martínez (REUTERS / Catherine Ivill)

"My goal is to reach the Argentina National Team, I have the qualities. I just need a little more filming. I want to add minutes, have a great season, keep Arsenal number 1 and have a chance to be in the team that plays the 2020 Copa América. I know that the team's goalkeeping coach has followed me last season at Reading and wants me to play. For this reason, by playing good games at Arsenal, which is one of the best clubs in the world, I will have the possibility, ”Martínez had declared on the Arsenal podcast in America in September 2019.

His time for youth albicelestes It plays in his favor, but without a doubt the great present puts him in the discussion of the call together with Esteban Andrada, Franco Armani and Juan Musso, who seem to be the favorites of coach Lionel Scaloni, at least so far.

