The TAS explained why it canceled the harsh punishment that UEFA had imposed on Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be able to compete in UEFA tournaments following the TAS verdict (Reuters)

There was great controversy in recent weeks when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) decided to revoke the harsh sanction of the UEFA to the Manchester City, that finally was not excluded from the European competitions. In this context, the arbitration body published an extensive document in which it gives its arguments for the decision that caused a stir in Europe.

He TAS admitted that City showed a "Blatant contempt" before the UEFA investigation for breach of Financial Fair Play (FPF), but in turn, understands that the European body could not prove that the club concealed its owners' funds in sponsorship revenue.

This Tuesday, the complete sentence was published in which it is said that the punishment imposed should reflect "A serious violation" for the lack of cooperation of the Manchester City in UEFA investigations. But the TAS specifies that the entity that regulates football in Europe "Could not conclude that the City was financed with hidden funds".

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League (REUTERS)

It was these reasons that led to TAS to cancel the sanction of two seasons outside European competitions imposed by UEFA on the English club, which was under investigation for allegedly inflate revenue by your sponsors linked to Abu Dhabi United Group, the club owner's company, to comply with the strict regulations of the FPF between 2012 and 2016.

The independent arbitration body decided to dismiss this punishment and also lowered the fine imposed by UEFA, who had launched an investigation after the German magazine Der Spiegel published a series of documents on the City's finances in 2018: instead of USD 35 million, the Citizens they should have paid 11.7 million.

Banners against UEFA in the stands of Manchester City Stadium (REUTERS)

He TAS also regretted that the City await the trial on appeal to declare the top executives of the club, as well as its owner, the sheik Mansur, through a letter. Having declared in the first process of the UEFA the original verdict could have changed in favor of the entity.

The court also admitted that UEFA found itself in a dilemma of not having time to demand more evidence, as nine English clubs – Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolverhampton – They demanded that the European authority prohibit City from participating in the Champions League if the sentence was not pronounced before the start of the 2020-2021 season.

