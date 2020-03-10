The target of the gods Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Is Big Bang Mission the little Pan?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Dragon Ball we have witnessed numerous one-on-one battles involving the strongest fighters in the universe. Sometimes the struggles were unbalanced in favor of one or the other challenger, but the good has always triumphed in the end also thanks to the help of Goku. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes things could be different.

The Gods of Destruction are among the most powerful entities in the world of Dragon Ball and they didn't hesitate to show their power even in the promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes. With the arrival of the second season, Big Bang Mission, however, it seems that there is an unbalanced clash between these individuals and the horizon small Pan. Indeed, Gohan's little daughter has angered these deities and is the target of an oath of destruction.

In episode 1 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, Pan managed to save the bird Toki Toki just in time and takes him away before the gods can kill him. The little girl also manages to escape from the broken headphones, leaving the sums angry. Therefore, the group of new enemies has announced that Pan, and of course universe 7 as well, will fall victim to the wrath of the Gods of Destruction.

Of course Gohan and Goku as well as the other warriors from Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission they will certainly not be intimidated by these threats and will do everything to save Pan and Toki Toki.