The Tales of Terramare: review of the film by Goro Miyazaki

Goro Miyazaki he was fascinated by the novels of Earthsea cycle, so much so that, when he had the opportunity, he decided to direct the animated adaptation, as well as his first film as director and with Studio Ghibli. After a troubled production, which began in the early 1980s, and which was originally supposed to see Hayao Miyazaki directing, The stories of Terramare came to life.

On the shoulders of Goro Miyazaki probably weighed the weight of having to deal with the fame of his father, and not to disappoint the public who would have read the name on the screen. Perhaps, however, the biggest challenge was to prove to the father, who did not consider him ready to direct a film, that he was up to it. The Tales of Terramare was released in Japanese cinemas in 2006; in Italy, however, it arrived a year later thanks to Lucky Red. From February, The Tales of Terramare is also available for streaming on Netflix, together with other titles of Studio Ghibli, in high definition.

The prince and the archmage

Dragons have invaded the kingdom of men, and they are killing each other: this is only a dark omen of the slow death of Earthsea.

Cattle are getting sick with a mysterious fever, drought is destroying crops, and famine is spreading. The king of Enlad wants to keep calm in the city, to avoid panic aggravating the situation; orders his advisers to find out what is happening to the world. When he retires to his rooms, the sovereign is treacherously murdered and deprived of his magic sword: the killer is Arren, his son and prince. Frightened by what he has done and by the consequences that could derive from it, the young man escapes from the kingdom, reaching a boundless desert; here he meets the magician Sparrowhawk, whose real name turns out to be Ged. Since his first appearance, Arren is taciturn and insecure, but hides a secret: sometimes he loses control, becoming numb and cruel. Sparrowhawk is a wise wizard, who has taken a long journey to understand what is afflicting the world, and asks Arren if he wants to join him on his mission. The two proceed in an increasingly destroyed and desolate land: because of the plague, the inhabitants are forced to leave their lands and houses, with the hope of finding luck and prosperity in another place.

Arren and Sparviere reach the city of Hort: a labyrinthine and chaotic metropolis, with merchants on every street trying to sell their products. Behind this light-hearted facade, a darker veil is hidden: in daylight, there is a slave trade.

During the temporary stop, Arren runs into a group of slavers who are annoying a girl: unable to tolerate this type of abuse, the prince's alter ego takes over, and easily eliminates men. Therru, the girl, runs away from her savior, frightened and horrified by what she said to the slavers during the clash: she does not give weight to her life. After a while the protagonist is kidnapped and made a slave; fortunately, the wizard manages to find it and free it before it can be sold.

Ged brings travel companion to Tenar, sorceress and longtime friend. Therru is also in that house, which is only the beginning of the adventures of Arren and Sparrowhawk. The young man fights daily against remorse for what he has done to his father, and against a shadow that torments him and tries to "kidnap" him. Ged, however, must continue his research to find out what is going on. Their arrival in the city, however, attracts the attention of the magician Arachne, who has control over the slave trade, and wants to eliminate Sparrowhawk, to prevent it from preventing him from carrying out his plans.

The balance of the world

The stories of Terramare suffers from an uninvolving screenplay, which loses the right path with the progress of the story.

Seeing the first few minutes, we don't deny that we would have expected to have a film in front of him Studio Ghibli classic style, which addressed some recurring themes such as the difficult relationship between nature and man, and how it is slowly destroying the planet with its actions. After a convincing incipit, which could have paved the way for a western fantasy, with criticisms of man's actions affecting nature, we noticed how the narrative quality decreased as the narration proceeds. The plot seems to be only a narrative pretext to present the world and the context in which the actors move, but what is shown is not studied in depth. In the initial stages, the vision continues with the desire to find out what is happening in Terramare, and with some small secrets that stimulate curiosity; towards the middle of the film, we realized how much would not have been explained, but the hope of receiving an answer to the questions nevertheless managed to spur us on.

When we reached the end credits, we bitterly noticed that the origins of the evil that hit the world and how the situation resolved are not well clarified: the viewer is given few and vague clues to understand what is the main cause of the plague, leaving too much to free interpretation; moreover, some questions that accompany us from the beginning of the feature are unanswered.

Despite the presence of narrative problems, the script still manages to give unexpected ed interesting twists. The story of Arren and Sparviere could have exploited the mythology at the base differently, to create a worldbuilding more layered, without confusing. To further affect a screenplay not well cared for there is a cast of characters not very remarkable: the only ones to be well delineated are the protagonists and Therru, as little by little we learn to know them in various aspects, and we see a gradual maturation, seeing them accept yourself and your fears.

In Arren's character and actions it is possible to peer the worries and anxieties of Goro Miyazaki due to the relationship with his father, who did not consider him up to shooting a film.

The supporting actors, however, seemed superficial and not remarkable, although they play important roles in the warp, since the link with the main characters is not sufficiently deepened. Among the secondary roles, the one that stands out most is the antagonist Aracne: we are provided with information on his past so as to understand what his plans are, and why he fears that Sparrowhawk may be an obstacle. Perhaps the biggest problem with the film is that events are limited to a single city: the work could have been more impactful if the two travelers had visited different places, so as to understand how the plague is slowly destroying the world and how the inhabitants try to survive. With this expedient the authors could have inserted a stronger criticism of the difficult relationship between man and nature, showing how Terramare's different balances and biorhythms have been compromised.

Although in the feature film Goro Miyazaki tries to carry on the ideals of his father, they play a marginal role in the story and fail to make the viewer participate and to reflect.

What is shown to us does not leave a mark, but is reduced to a mere outline: Ged seems to have put aside his mission to find out what is happening in the world, to take care of his travel companion, as if he were a father, helping him to grow and face his fears; this negatively affects the canvas, putting in the background the motivation that starts the journey of Sparrowhawk and Arren.

However it seems that the director wants to direct the audience towards a different theme, even if it is not well centralized to be able to metabolize it: having to accept life and death for what they are, without being afraid of it and without trying to escape from one's existence.

The light in the darkness

If on the narrative side The stories of Terramare he was unable to convince us completely, we cannot say the same on the technical side. The style of the film allows you to easily identify the Ghibli style, but at the same time the director makes changes that are sometimes imperceptible, using a slightly angular stroke.

Although the designs do not reach the quality levels of the studio's most famous titles, they are nevertheless well cared for, with particular attention to detail. At the same time, however, they are noticeable slight imperfections in the rendering of the characters, especially in wider shots.

One cannot fail to be fascinated by the evocative panoramas, such as what is shown to us when Ged and Arren arrive in Hort: the city has been taken from afar, and there is a meticulous attention to detail, both of the nearest buildings, and those more distant, so you can appreciate a medieval architecture that masterfully mixes with the monuments that evoke ancient Rome. A more careful eye could also see some buildings in a decadent state.

The accuracy and an elaborate and complex trait bring out the nature of western fantasy, managing to immerse the viewer in the world of Terramare: when the two wayfarers move through the streets of the metropolis, not only is it possible to appreciate more closely the accuracy of the drawings for the rendering of the various buildings, but also to breathe the typical city chaos, with crowded streets and narrow streets. To make the fantasy world even more fascinating is the soundtrack, with arrangements that evoke the style of medieval fantasy.