The Tale of the Maid Premiere Season 4- HBO

When will the fourth season from 'The Maid's Tale'? That was a question asked by all the followers of the successful series starring Elisabeth Moss. Well, now we know the chosen date, and it will be somewhat later than we all expected.

According to the executive producer of the series, Warren Littlefield, the new series of episodes will arrive on our screens in autumn. Unlike the previous seasons, which premiered in spring or summer, the fourth installment will arrive with some more delay. The reason? Production begins in March, so the Hulu series (which is broadcast in Spain via HBO) has had to postpone the premiere.

Speaking during press tour Winter of the Association of Television Critics, Littlefield has confirmed that "we will begin with the main photograph on March 2, and we will be ready for autumn", as it has collected TV Guide

It won't be the last season



Yes, there is a waiting time to know how the story will continue, but, as you always have to be positive, we leave you the good fact that Littlefield has also left: this fourth season will not be the last of drama Praise be. "We have not planned for season four to be the end, but we do look at Margaret's book (Atwood) 'The Testaments'and we know that this story takes a 15-year leap, "Littlefield explained." We don't see the end in season four, and I can honestly say that we don't have a definitive exit. But we want to keep the bar high, and it wouldn't be bad to leave the audience waiting until we could figure out how to move on to 'The Testaments'.