Entertainment

The Tale of the Maid Premiere Season 4- HBO

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

When will the fourth season from 'The Maid's Tale'? That was a question asked by all the followers of the successful series starring Elisabeth Moss. Well, now we know the chosen date, and it will be somewhat later than we all expected.

According to the executive producer of the series, Warren Littlefield, the new series of episodes will arrive on our screens in autumn. Unlike the previous seasons, which premiered in spring or summer, the fourth installment will arrive with some more delay. The reason? Production begins in March, so the Hulu series (which is broadcast in Spain via HBO) has had to postpone the premiere.

Speaking during press tour Winter of the Association of Television Critics, Littlefield has confirmed that "we will begin with the main photograph on March 2, and we will be ready for autumn", as it has collected TV Guide

It won't be the last season

Yes, there is a waiting time to know how the story will continue, but, as you always have to be positive, we leave you the good fact that Littlefield has also left: this fourth season will not be the last of drama Praise be. "We have not planned for season four to be the end, but we do look at Margaret's book (Atwood) 'The Testaments'and we know that this story takes a 15-year leap, "Littlefield explained." We don't see the end in season four, and I can honestly say that we don't have a definitive exit. But we want to keep the bar high, and it wouldn't be bad to leave the audience waiting until we could figure out how to move on to 'The Testaments'.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.