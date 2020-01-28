The System Shock remake releases a 90-minute gameplay

Share it:

It has been announced for several years, but it is being begged. The fact is that Nightdive Studios has shared a new gameplay of the remake of System Shock, so that we know that they do not forget him. Indeed, that original title of 1994 (PC), which fell in love with many players for its great atmosphere, as well as for its mix of shooter with role-playing elements and many other genres. Below you can see the video of the remake, 90 minutes long and with comments from the development team.

As you can see, it is a pre-alpha version yet. And it even has some bugs and problems at certain times, commented by the developers themselves, but the truth is that it looks much better than everything we had seen so far. In addition, it is clear that the essence of the original is maintained, but with a somewhat more current style.

What the study has not commented on is when the title will finally arrive. Theoretically, the launch should occur in 2020, since delays have not been announced either. At least, we now know that the wait will have been worthwhile and that the study has taken this new version seriously.