The system of ranks of Black Clover deepens: the anime presents the levels of Heart

April 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
The world of Black Clover it is composed of many different magic and wizards that make a particular use of it. Obviously each person has a different inclination to magic which makes it more powerful or weaker, and Asta remains among those unable to use it. But there are wizards out there on a completely different level.

L'episode 128 of Black Clover finally sees the characters arrive at the kingdom of Hearts. Asta, in the company of Finral, Mimosa and Noelle, lands in the unknown and mysterious realm in which another demon is found. Upon their arrival they are temporarily escorted by Gaja who makes no secret of the existence of the "levels". This is one way in which the various warriors are categorized in the realm of Hearts.

According to Gaja, Asta finds herself confined to level nine, the lowest of all not having even a hint of magic inside him. While the protagonist of Black Clover finds himself transported directly to the heart of the kingdom, by the queen, Gaja proves to be a zero level and no matter what Noelle, Finral and Mimosa will do in the fight, he will beat them.

While Noelle is confirmed as level one, Asta confirms the error in creating these categories and, thanks to Secre, manages to emerge unscathed from the magic of the queen. We are at the gates of a new arch of Black Clover, in which the characters of the Kingdom of Hearts will be fundamental.

