The synopsis of the last episode of My Hero Academia reveals where the season will end

April 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
My Hero Academia 4 is about to end, but before saying goodbye for another year Deku and companions we will be lucky enough to witness the epic clash between Endeavor and High End. But where exactly will the episode stop? Will the guys at Studio Bones manage to include so many chapters in one episode? The answer comes directly from WSJ.

"While Hawks and Endeavor discuss the hypothesis of a team up, the nomu High End enters the scene! This villain has a large selection of formidable Quirks! At the end of this exhausting and complex battle, Endeavor will find someone waiting for him .."According to what revealed by the weekly Kodansha therefore, the season finale will end with the entry on the scene of Dabi, last scene shown in chapter 190.

The fourth will be the first season of My Hero Academia to end with a cliffhanger and to know the implications of the clash with High End, fans will have to wait for the release of the fifth season, scheduled for the generic 2021. The episode 25 will also be the first to adapt well four chapters, about double those transposed in the episodes dedicated to the cultural festival.

And what do you think of it? Will Bones' boys do justice to the fight? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment in the box below!

