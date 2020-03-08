The SXSW Festival is canceled by the coronavirus

Share it:

The coronavirus has broken into the film industry as much as in any other sector. The expansion of COVID-19 in different parts of the world has led to the postponement of the premiere of the last film of James bond ('No time to die') and the cancellation of Chinese premieres of films like 'Mulan'. Now, the new victim is the South by Southwest Festival (SXSW), an essential annual event of the North American film cycle (and that also includes spaces of technology and music) that now remains in the lurch because of the virus.

The contest held in Austin (Texas) should be held from March 13 to 22, so it has been a forced and precipitous cancellation that will have terrible economic consequences for the organization. "We are devastated to communicate this news, and now we are working to contain the consequences of this unprecedented situation," they said from the organization in a statement, where they point out that it is the first time the festival has to be canceled in 34 years. SXSW now explores the possibility of looking for a new date later and is working to provide an alternative with the attendees who were going to go through its rooms. The mayor of the city, Steve Adler, has already qualified the situation of "local disaster". And he is not being alarmist: the shops of the city drink economically from this event every year.

Thus falls the first major film festival because of the threat of the coronavirus, and the look should now be on those who come next spring, from the Malaga Festival to the most important event of the season: the Cannes Festival. Will it survive the precautions required by governments or will an uncontrolled mismatch of the world film season await us ahead? We will have to wait to see it.