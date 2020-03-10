the SXSW festival is canceled and its 2021 edition is in danger

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The blissful coronavirus It is turning half the world upside down, which inevitably includes the television and film sector. At the moment, we have already told you that the filming of 'Mission Impossible 7' in Italy has been suspended and that the premiere of 'No time to die' has been postponed from the beginning of April to the end of November of the same year, but The case at hand is much more alarming.

On March 6, a week before its start, we learned the news that the 2020 edition of the SXSW music, film and technology festival, which is held annually in the American city of Austin, has been canceled due to the threat of COVID-19. It is the first time in its 34 years of history that it will not be celebrated.

The suspension of the event was announced through the SXSW Twitter account, in which the following excerpt from an official statement was shared in which it is ensured that the organization is exploring options to find new dates and offer an "online experience".

"The city of Austin has canceled the March dates for the SXSW and the SXSW EDU. SXSW will follow the city directions to the letter.

We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must continue' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not be held. We are currently dealing with the repercussions of this unprecedented situation. Last Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that "there is no evidence that closing SXSW or any other meeting will make the community safer."

Regardless, this situation has evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the decision of the city of Austin. We are committed to doing our part to protect our staff, employees, and Augustinian countrymen. "

This decision is the first cancellation of a major film event in the United States related to the outbreak of coronavirus, and has come after a gradual drop in participants such as Amazon, Apple, Twitter or Netflix; very similar to what could be seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The cancellation of the SXSW 2020 could have dire connotations for the future of the festival. The executive director Roland Swenson has commented with the media The Wall Street Journal that the measure could translate into losses of tens of millions of dollars to the organization, since its insurance does not cover cancellations related to diseases. This it would make it extremely complicated for the South By Southwest to return in 2021.

"I am more worried about my people and what this means for their future, and I still don't know what it is. We are planning to move on and do another event in 2021, but I am not completely sure how we are going to do it.

We have had to teach our insurance policy to all kinds of people, and none has said, 'Hey, there is a huge hole there. We do not anticipate a pandemic. ' We've always received a kind attitude, 'Well, we'll never cancel, so it won't be a problem.' "

We must take into consideration that, under these circumstances, an event of these dimensions must deal with expenses related to travel cancellations and hotel guest reservations, provisions and, most importantly, contracts with sponsors, artists or exhibition venues. The loss of the SXSW 2020 will involve Austin's neighbors and merchants an estimated loss of $ 355 million, and its impact could be noticed for months and even years.

Within the European framework, we cannot forget that the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is just around the corner, with the start of its next edition being dated next may 23. All eyes are now on the Gallic contest, whose cancellation it would be especially devastating for the international industry due to the very high turnover between producers, distributors and creatives that take place during their celebration.

Regardless of what happens in Cannes, precedents such as the closure of 70,000 movie theaters in China and drastic declines at the box office in countries like South Korea and Italy, it is estimated that the negative economic impact that the coronavirus could have on the film industry could reach 5,000 million dollars. An especially high figure if we consider that, last 2019, the box office global added a total of 42,500 million.