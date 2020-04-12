The swordsman Zoro uses the Susanoo technique in an imposing fanart

Share it:

In the world of anime and manga it is not unusual to often find illustrations and fan art that unite two or more narrative universes belonging to purely different series. A fan recently imagined the series' powerful Mugiwara swordsman ONE PIECE , Zoro, while using the Susanoo technique, peculiar to the Uchiha clan of Naruto

As you can see in the image at the bottom of the page, the user @mmruchiha wanted extend Zoro's already incredible abilities, the first real member, after of course Captain Monkey D. Luffy, to join the Straw Hat crew. After more than 970 chapters and 920 episodes, we have seen the swordsman in action many times, also becoming the protagonist of some of the most touching and intense scenes of thepirate epic of Eiichiro Oda.

The design chosen by the fan to recreate Zoro is a union between the one before and after the time jump, with the historic bandana and the scar on the left eye. The author of the drawing, perhaps precisely referring to that closed eye, thought of making Zoro even more fearful as an opponent, giving him the possibility of using Susanoo, the Valiant God of Storms, formed by the chakra of the owners of Hypnotic Sharingan, of which we only see one arm ready to lift an immense sword.

It is certainly a nice tribute to two shōnen who have defined the category differently over the past 20 years. Recall that the episode 929 of ONE PIECE was shown in a trailer, and that for ONE PIECE Magazine 9 there will be a collaboration between Oda and Horikoshi, author of My Hero Academia.