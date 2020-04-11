The Sword Art Online Project Alicization manga will now be published online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we have told you several times over the past few weeks, coronovirus has forced the world population to have to radically change their lifestyle, suddenly finding themselves locked in their home in a state of general quarantine that is putting a strain on many people.

The pandemic that has rapidly spread everywhere is obviously leading to serious repercussions on the global market that have also affected the anime and manga industry, with countless productions that will be delayed compared to the original programming, as recently also happened with the expected Star Comics publications, now unfortunately postponed until a later date.

Well, during these last hours Kōtarō Yamada, illustrator who has been able to work on numerous paper productions, has officially announced on his Twitter profile that the Sword Art Online Project Alicization manga will now be published on the DenPlay Comic website, probably for the ultimate purpose of avoid what would have been the sure problems of publication in physical format, a news that will undoubtedly make the joy of many readers who already feared possible delays.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently it was officially confirmed that the new episode of episodes dedicated to Sword Art Online Alicization – War of Underworld have been postponed due to the dangerous pandemic.