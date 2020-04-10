The Sword Art Online editor is working on a web novel dedicated to the franchise

Share it:

That of Sword Art Online is a gigantic franchise that can count on a huge fan base, an undisputed success that has also brought many critics over the years, with video games, films, animated series, manga and much more with which the public has been able to keep busy until today.

Well, apparently a new work dedicated to the brand will soon make its appearance, a spin-off dedicated to the franchise at least interesting. Dengeki Bunko – former editor of A Certain Magical Index – and Kazuma Miki – editor of Sword Art Online – have in fact announced that having started working on a web novel which will be released on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website and titled Cheat no Ō: Isekai Tensei no Saikyō Yūsha VS Mura no Jūnin (The Cheat King: The Strongest Hero Reincarnated in Another World VS A Villager).

The premise of the work is decidedly intriguing. What would happen, in fact, if instead of being the reincarnated hero who will have to save the world, you were one of those ordinary people who during their daily lives are constantly trampled by others? Yuri is just that, a guy like many who dreams of becoming a soldier. The young man works hard and that of becoming a member of the imperial knights could, in the future, prove to be more than just a mirage. One day, however, the village of Yuri is attacked and his family killed, all from a dark being with such overwhelming power that even just scratching his armor seems to be a titanic feat. When the boy learns that the invincible enemy is a violent one who has come from a strange world called "modern Japan", his goal will become clear; become strong enough to take revenge by using the dangerous power of immortality. So, in fact, regardless of how many times he dies, he can always get up to continue his journey.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently it has been revealed that Sword Art Online is the most awaited anime in Japan for the spring season. Furthermore, in the last few days it has been finally announced when the last batch of episodes dedicated to Sword Art Online Alicization will arrive in Italy.