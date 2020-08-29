The Survivalists: trailer and demo for the sandbox set in the world of The Escapists

Share it:

During the new episode of Future Game Show, one of the many formats that have cheered us during this strange summer influenced by the health emergency, Team17 presented us with a new trailer of The Survivalists, an adventure and survival sandbox set in The Escapists universe

The cutscene, as it should be, focuses on the distinctive mechanics of the production, which will ask players to to explore the procedurally generated game world in search of materials, build homes, create objects useful for survival e train monkeys to make them perform daily tasks, even more pleasant actions if carried out in cooperative together with three other friends. By the developers’ own admission, the particular graphic style turns The Survivalists into a kind of “Bear Grylls in 16-bit”.

The trailer, which you can view at the top of this news, also served as a viaticum for the announcement of the demo co-op online di The Survivalists, available for download immediately on the Steam page of the game. The release of the game, we recall, is scheduled for the last quarter of this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.