The survival side of The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners described in the new gameplay video

The guys from Skydance and the leaders of Skybound Games bathe the imminent launch of The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners with a pouring rain of zombies through a video dedicated to the survival side of this horror adventure to be lived strictly in virtual reality.

The new game movie focuses on the activities that we will have to carry out to survive the ranks of undead that we will encounter by exploring the back streets of New Orleans. The missions to be accomplished will be manifold and will leverage the constant need for resources to be found on behalf of our alter-ego, all in the hope of guaranteeing a future for their community.

With the help of the collected objects during our reconnaissance, and the rich sample of animations accompanying the hand-to-hand combat system, we will be able to make our way through the revive to procure equipment, weapons, consumables and resources within one post-apocalyptic scenario full of mysteries to discover and headless monsters to shoot down.

The launch of The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 23 January, exclusively on PC. However, given the natural propensity to cross-platform of Skybound Games, recently highlighted by the release of TWD's Seasons 2 and New Frontier on Switch, the future arrival of the title on PlayStation 4 with PS VR is not to be excluded.