The surprising wink of Arturo Vidal to Boca that excited the fans

Without going any further, one of the last names that rumbled through the corridors of the Bombonera was that of Arturo vidal, current midfielder for Barcelona and the Chilean National Team. Was his compatriot Gary Medel who confessed that the King is a faithful follower of the cast of La Ribera and that they could even play together in Argentina, since he also spoke of his possible return to the institution where he was between 2009 and 2010. "Arturo Vidal loves Boca. It doesn't matter if they play with me or without. It is the team that continues from Argentina ”, the Dog had expressed this last Friday in dialogue with the program Continental Closs.