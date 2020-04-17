The surprising training of a Russian swimmer who has gone viral

The Russian swimmer Yuliya Efimova It has gone viral in recent hours as a result of the video he has published in his social networks in which it shows that an athlete of her discipline can also train at home despite the confinement for him coronavirus.

In its publication in Instagram, Efimova performs swimming exercises practicing the style free, back, breaststroke and butterfly. He only has his legs on a counter and receives the help of another person to keep the rest of the body on edge and to be able to do the arm exercises freely.

"I am doing exercises to swim ashore. Do not be sad and stay safe, "says the athlete in the text that accompanies the publication, which has over 120,000 likes and over 600 comments.

