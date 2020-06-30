The surprising new look of Cristiano Ronaldo that generated a wave of memes

Share it:

Ronaldo published the photo on his social networks

At the same time that he was growing as a footballer within the soccer elite, Cristiano Ronaldo also worked hard on his image, with which he starred in various advertising campaigns and even came to be considered one of the most attractive footballers in the world.

As the years went by, the portuguese star also went through different haircuts and different hairstyles. A crest, streaks painted in blonde, and recently her hair tied back with an elastic band were some of her changes. However, the latter was the one that most attracted attention among his followers.

"What do you think of my appearance as my brother Panita?", wrote the Portuguese on his social networks after publishing the image in which he appears with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in what appears to be the Juventus facilities.

The photo that Ronaldo published on his Instagram account

The photo gathered more than 8 million “likes” on Instagram, about 20 thousand retweets on Twitter and 5 thousand comments, among which some user responses stood out, such as: "What have you done with your hair?", "You look a lot like a broccoli" or "Please, change your hairstyle."

Another group of fans went another way and he remembered the old days of Ronaldo, when he was still wearing the Sporting Lisbon shirt: "Cristiano's hair is that natural from birth", "You are like the Ronaldo of the past, with critical hair" and "18 years apart, he still looks the same way", were some of them.

A third platoon chose to make jokes and compare him to various characters both fiction and the little “Dustin” of Stranger things or "Hal Stewart" from the movie Megamind.

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Juventus, will seek to take a new step towards the title by facing Genoa for his duel corresponding to the Date 29 of the championship this Tuesday.

Everything points to the Turin team, which has won in its two presentations by the Italian league and has not received goals, you won't have to fear giving up points in the trophy fight, in which he competes with Lazio, his immediate pursuer to four points.

The escort has not had good performances in his last presentations –He suffered a 3-2 loss against Atalanta and had a hard time beating Fiorentina last Saturday

