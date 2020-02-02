The surprising ending of Boruto 141 shows the changes compared to the manga

Share it:

For several days now the series of Boruto: Naturo Next Generations saw the beginning of the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina, thus beginning to follow the canonical plots present in the manga. However, it was immediately clear to fans that different choices were made in the anime transposition, making the story somewhat more complex.

This of course only feeds the curiosity of the spectators, who will be able to follow the arch of the Bandit Mujina for 11 episodes, and the most attentive will remember that in the manga it consists of 5 chapters.

In episode 141, we saw Boruto and Mitsuki infiltrate the prison of Hozuki Castle, pretending to be detained shinobi.

With the purpose of find more information regarding the mysterious leader of the Bandit Mujina group, team 7 has undertaken a very particular mission: to find and protect Kokuri, a former member of the organization that has now targeted him. In the final part of the episode, however, a detail emerges that will make the task more complex than expected, given that Kokuri is attacked by the Bandits.

When the mission is assigned to team 7, the young ninja of the Leaf Village become aware of the fact that the Mujina are a terrible group of murderers, surprisingly organized and who swear to be loyal and ready to die rather than betray their companions. Extremely important information that also underlines the how quickly they will have to find Kokuri.

The episode ends with the attack on Kokuri by a mysterious figure, who immediately runs away from the medical department, where the victim was hiding. Boruto therefore must now find out who wants to kill him, considering any prisoner as a possible suspect, and above all he must be able to escape with Kokuri from this terrible prison.