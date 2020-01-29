 The surprises and implications of the final episode of Arrow: Fadeout

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last night he ended eight years of series "Arrow" with a conclusive episode that surely thrilled more than one Arrowverse fan. The header series of the current DC universe of The CW chain ends by saying goodbye to Oliver Queen. The fate of the character was already marked by what we saw in "Crisis on Infinite Earths", but now it was time to say goodbye in conditions to the character, and see how the closest ones said goodbye.

The chapter has been very special leaving us some quite interesting surprises, and although we will dedicate an entry to the comments of the chapter, as usual we will focus on some of those great surprises that has left us.

Before entering spoilers, comment that curiously, this ending comes without being the event that perhaps The CW chain expected it to be, and was a peak in the audience. In fact, the opposite has happened, this chapter has had a 20% drop compared to the previous episode, who was the pilot of the spin-off series of “Green Arrow in The Canaries”. The chapter was followed by 723 thousand spectators (second lowest value of the whole season), and marked a 0.3 in the demo rating 18-49, more or less the average of this season.

SPOILERS NOTICE

…

…

..

.

The commented topic of John Diggle and Green Lantern

Such and advanced actor David Ramsey, this final episode addressed the commented topic that John Diggle could be a Green Lantern. Although Ramsey said that an answer would be given that would leave fans happy, it ended up being a topic that was dealt with in passing and leaving the door quite open to what could happen in the future.

Towards the end of the chapter (full scene below), Diggle is shot down by something that falls from the sky and hits the ground, and then sees how John discovers a box on the ground. When he opens it, we can see a bright green light that illuminates John, but nothing more can be seen directly. It is assumed that it can be a Green Lanterns ring, but we don't see anything.

When asking Ramsey what this could mean for the future of his character, he simply said "We will still see, believe it or not", but in another interview, Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim has explained that they showed everything they were allowed to show:

This was something that worked for a year with DC Entertainment. We negotiate and discuss the parameters very specifically and I feel that saying something beyond what we have shown would have violated our agreement with DC.

I think that for a year, a year and a half, we have known that this was a moment that we were going to be able to do, and it made sense to do it in the end because my attitude is that although the series ends, as long as the characters are alive the characters keep going – Guggenehim says in other statements. One of the things we wanted to do with the end was to give you an idea of ​​what their post-show trajectories would be. And certainly, Diggle's is probably the most intriguing. ”

Obviously the door is open so Diggle can return to another series of the Arrowverse, or even in the Green Lanterns series that prepares for HBO Max, but nothing else is known right now.

We have talked a lot about the future of Diggle and David. We have very good ideas, ”says Guggenheim.

Character returns

The most prominent part of the episode was the large number of character returns we saw throughout these eight series seasons. Characters who returned for this emotional final, leaving us expected moments and meetings. He also left us with some surprise about the new continuity after Crisis on Infinite Earths:

The episode began with a scene from the time of the death of Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) in the second season episode “Seeing Red”. In that episode we saw how Slade Wilson / Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) forced Oliver to choose between sacrificing Moira or his sister Thea Queen (Willa Holland), to end up stabbing Moira with a sword anyway. In this post-Crisis version of the moment, Oliver gets a gun while he was tied and uses it to fight Slade and save his mother. This makes Moira alive today

(Susanna Thompson) in the second season episode “Seeing Red”. In that episode we saw how Slade Wilson / Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) forced Oliver to choose between sacrificing Moira or his sister Thea Queen (Willa Holland), to end up stabbing Moira with a sword anyway. In this post-Crisis version of the moment, Oliver gets a gun while he was tied and uses it to fight Slade and save his mother. This makes Moira alive today Obviously the core of Team Arrow was present in the chapter, thus being able to see John Diggle (David Ramsey), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) Comment that Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) has also appeared although no longer as Harbinger and with her husband John, besides being able to see their two children, J.J. and Sara.

was present in the chapter, thus being able to see (David Ramsey), (Katie Cassidy), (Juliana Harkavy) and (Rick Gonzalez) Comment that (Audrey Marie Anderson) has also appeared although no longer as Harbinger and with her husband John, besides being able to see their two children, J.J. and Sara. On the decision to keep the Laurel of Earth-2 was something that was constantly changing in one way and another, without being clear about what to do.

The truth is that it was really driven by the spin off, ”Marc Guggenheim acknowledges, referring to the spin-off. ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’-. I think that if we weren't doing a spin off, we would probably have taken a different path, ”he says at the same time admitting that they had all ‘Really in love throughout the years of the Earth-2 version of Laurel’ and Katie's interpretation of the character. We love the complexities of that character. The moral rocker. He is a more interesting character for us.

In seasons 7 and 8, she was really able to redeem herself and we felt that this was a very important story for her character, ”adds showrunner Beth Schwartz. He has come a long way since he killed people all the time until he became the heroine that was at the end of the eighth season and will continue in this spin off, hopefully. We felt that we would not change it if we did not honor the growth of his character.

Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) returns in this chapter also showing off his robotic hand in this post- "Crisis" universe, as we saw before the crossover. We also have a meeting between Thea and Roy in which the second proposes marriage to the young woman. A proposition she accepts.

Mia Smoak It was brought from the year 2040 to the present by Sara Lance, who used her time travel technology to help the young woman. Then Sara returned briefly for the funeral itself, and met some familiar faces in the process.

It was brought from the year 2040 to the present by Sara Lance, who used her time travel technology to help the young woman. Then Sara returned briefly for the funeral itself, and met some familiar faces in the process. One of the greatest post-Crisis resurrections came with the name of Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), who in the new continuity had never died at the hands of Ricardo Diaz in the sixth season. In this new timeline, Quentin was able to continue to be the mayor of Star City, although he is preparing to resign.

(Paul Blackthorne), who in the new continuity had never died at the hands of Ricardo Diaz in the sixth season. In this new timeline, Quentin was able to continue to be the mayor of Star City, although he is preparing to resign. The former Team Arrow member Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) also returned for the funeral, in addition to providing technical support when young William Clayton-Queen was briefly abducted.

(Echo Kellum) also returned for the funeral, in addition to providing technical support when young William Clayton-Queen was briefly abducted. As we already knew, we also had the return of Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), who lived moments such as finding her stepson, meeting her adult daughter and then meeting Oliver in the afterlife in the final moments of the series. The latter links with the appearance also of Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) in this final episode. Felicity met with Monitor and asked him to meet her with Oliver. Monitor granted his wish and Felicity reappeared in a version of Moira Queen's office where she met with a younger Oliver, and commented on their new second life opportunity together. They return to the moment where Oliver saw Felicity for the first time, Moira Queen's office from the 2 × 14 episode, unlike the IT department where Felicity always thought they "met" for the first time.

Another former team member who returned to Star City was Rory Regan / Ragman (Joe Dinicol), who had abandoned his role as a watchman after losing his powers. Rory dressed in Ragman and helped the team on the battlefield, and revealed that their fabrics had regained their abilities, and he was using them to fight for injustice in memory of Oliver.

(Joe Dinicol), who had abandoned his role as a watchman after losing his powers. Rory dressed in Ragman and helped the team on the battlefield, and revealed that their fabrics had regained their abilities, and he was using them to fight for injustice in memory of Oliver. Oliver's true funeral revealed some more characters that had been brought back to life in a post-Crisis world, including Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka), Oliver's stepsister who previously operated as one of the protagonists of the Ninth Circle. Based on the scenes in which we saw her, including her meeting and the welcome of Thea and Moira, it is not clear if she followed a similar path and was redeemed later, or if she had a completely different destiny.

(Sea Shimooka), Oliver's stepsister who previously operated as one of the protagonists of the Ninth Circle. Based on the scenes in which we saw her, including her meeting and the welcome of Thea and Moira, it is not clear if she followed a similar path and was redeemed later, or if she had a completely different destiny. Another notable resurrection was that of Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), who had never died this timeline after the Crisis. As Tommy explained to Laurel, he had finally married Laurel Lance of Earth-1, before she (apparently) died at the hands of Damien Darhk in the fourth season. There is no reference to the fate of Tommy's father, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman).

(Colin Donnell), who had never died this timeline after the Crisis. As Tommy explained to Laurel, he had finally married Laurel Lance of Earth-1, before she (apparently) died at the hands of Damien Darhk in the fourth season. There is no reference to the fate of Tommy's father, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman). The end also saw the return of Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) and Talia al Ghul (Lexa Doig), who commented on the forced “marriage” of Nyssa and Oliver for R'as al Ghul in season 3. Nyssa confirmed that she had the marriage erased, and then introduced Talia to Sara, confirming that after all these years she She is still her "beloved."

(Katrina Law) and (Lexa Doig), who commented on the forced “marriage” of Nyssa and Oliver for R'as al Ghul in season 3. Nyssa confirmed that she had the marriage erased, and then introduced Talia to Sara, confirming that after all these years she She is still her "beloved." As the promotional images advanced, Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Kara Danvers / Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) also returned to pay their respects.

(Grant Gustin) and (Melissa Benoist) also returned to pay their respects. One last unexpected return was Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl), Oliver's oldest ally in the Russian mafia.

It is also important to note that all these returns have revealed that the characters Moira Queen, Quentin Lance and Tommy Merlyn, all resurrected by Oliver when he restarted the world after Crisis, they are aware of a life before this one in which they died in tragic circumstances, that is, they are aware of the changes between their current and previous lives. Quentin remembers that his daughter, Laurel Earth-1, died as a hero; Tommy remembers that he died as well as that, in the new reality, he was, at some point, married to a Laurel that no longer exists; and Moira is aware of the timeline in which he dies, because in the documentary of Emerald Archer Moira speaks directly of how the world they live in now is not exactly the same as the previous one and calls the Earth-Prima a "gift" from Oliver.

Tonight, #Arrow ends after 8 years. Here's a look at the storyboards for its opening moments … pic.twitter.com/b3JlcPMVje – Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) January 28, 2020

Via information | THR | DC Comics | Collider | Deadline