The Surge 2 receives the Kraken in its first expansion: trailer and details

The Surge 2 It will soon be expanded thanks to the arrival of the expansion The Kraken, the first great DLC of the futuristic adventure of Souls style of Deck13, which will come next January 16 Next to the Premium Edition of the video game itself and that will include such expansion along with other extra content, in both cases available for PC, PS4 Y Xbox One The same day.

First DLC and Premium edition on January 16

Thus, this first major expansion for The Surge 2 will be starring numerous unpublished content, from final bosses to arms, going through a whole new area to explore. "The Kraken adds hours of narrative content based on the argument with a new story and location, as well as a lot of new weapons, implants and armor to discover and create," say its creators.

“On the outskirts of Jericho City, enter the VBS Krakow, a huge dismantled aircraft carrier used in the past as a refuge for the rich and famous. Fight against pirate robots, disturbed security systems and a great new final boss, each with their own unique combat mechanics, ”they conclude.

Thus, all those who possess the Season pass (19.99 euros) of The Surge 2 can be made with The Kraken two days before its official launch, playing the new content from the same January 14; the rest of the players can take the DLC on the 16th of the same month.

On the other hand, the Premium Edition of The Surge 2, which will be available on January 16, will arrive with The Kraken and the rest of DLC appeared so far, as the different content packs and weapons and armor extras. Do not miss our detailed analysis of The Surge 2 through the following link.

Source | Deck13