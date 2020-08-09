The super offer that Real Madrid is preparing to sign Paulo Dybala: the two figures who could enter the operation

Share it:

According to Italian media, Real Madrid would have made a super offer for Paulo Dybala's record to add him to their ranks

Despite winning the last Spanish League, this weekend left a tense climate in the Real Madrid by being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Manchester City. In this way, it seems that Florentino Pérez will seek to break the transfer market with the intention of reinforcing its roster and returning the club to the defining stages of the most important tournament in Europe. For this, the president of the Meringue I would have in my folder nothing less than Paulo Dybala.

As reported Sportmediaset and quickly replicated the Italian portals, the Madrid team would be willing to keep the Argentine's file at any cost and for this they would have in mind to make a super irresistible offer for the Vecchia Signora that would exceed 100 million euros.

In this way, the president of Madrid would have already sent the offer of a player of choice between Isco or Tony kroos -valued at 60 and 50 million euros, respectively-, added to the relevant economic difference to reach the aforementioned figure.

Merengue would be willing to yield to Isco or Tony Kroos on the condition of being able to sign La Joya

Sure from the side of the Juve, who also fired early from the continental competition and seeks to generate a renewal in his squad (he already confirmed the assumption of Andrea Pirlo as coach after firing Maurizio Sarri), they do not want to part with the Jewel. The Cordoba is a fundamental gear for the new team that they intend to form from Turin, although it is said that the priority would be the continuity of Cristiano Ronaldo. Thus, from the middle they affirm that the sale of the left-handed 26 years could serve to retain the Portuguese, while if the decision to CR7 is to leave the team, it would be impossible to think of a departure from Dybala.

At the moment, although the offer that is cited is of an official nature for Florentine, from the side of Juventus there was no answer. Something logical considering the immediacy with which it was produced and without certainty of what will happen to its top figures.

Dybala comes from being chosen as the MVP of the A series after the ninth Scudetto consecutive obtained with Juve. The footballer trained in the Institute was one of the most regular in the last season of Serie A and without a doubt he was a fundamental pillar for his team to win the championship. However, in the clash against Lyon he could not display all his talent as he could barely play 13 minutes this Friday and had to be injured.

La Joya was in doubt until the last minute for the momentous duel against the French and made a great effort to be on the substitute bench as he had suffered a lengthening of the rectus femoris muscle in the left thigh. It was so when 83rd minute of play, it was all over for the Argentine. On the right side of midfield, Paulo received a pass from Ramsey, but when he tried to start he stopped. As soon as he got rid of the ball – he threw it outside the wings – Dybala ducked his head and grabbed his knees, in a clear sign of frustration, and had to be replaced by forward Marco Olivieri.

