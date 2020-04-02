The super gallant son of Latin Lover that nobody knew

Share it:

Who has everyone with his mouth open for his gallantry is the son of Latín Lover who he boasts at all times in his social networks whenever he can and is that no one imagined that the artist's son is a heartbreaker.

Brayan is the heir of the also driver and contrary to his father who appears on the small screen, he focused on the sports world where we have seen the great success that he has, because in his photos we can see the excellent body that the boy is carrying.

On Instagram, he has more than 1700 followers and at every moment they let him know that he has nothing to do with his father, although he has a good connection with him because he is very close to father and son, even Latin continues to see his son as a small due to the messages he dedicates to it.

"This photo makes me nostalgic and very happy. But it makes me see that I have to be grateful to God for the life and family that he has given me. I realize that time flies by … I feel like it was yesterday when I was the one who I was carrying you, now it is you who does it and I think it will be until my end ", the boy's father wrote last year.

"That father is very hard, God save you", "Like good wines, the more aged the better !! Beautiful", "OMG tell your son that if I marry him," netizens wrote when they saw one of his photos.

