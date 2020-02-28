The Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime introduces a new deity

Share it:

The animated series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes she returned to the small screen with a second season, which kicked off the new narrative arc "Dark Demon Realm", in which a divine character never appeared before.

We refer to Toki Toki, previously introduced in the videogame iterations of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. According to the game data, the character should be 75 million years old, and in the last episode he shows off his skills by sealing the bad guy.

We see it evolving in the divine form, and after the elimination of Mechabikura, he takes the trouble to restore the arena and restore peace to the time patrols, exhausted for having engaged in a tough fight against the demon. Toki Toki has indeed unique powers, being able to create time within Universe 7 by laying its eggs.

If the fate of our heroes were to be compromised, Toki Toki could therefore intervene and restore the entire course of events. Therefore, divinity is considered one of the most important figures in Universe 7, and preserving it would mean being able to play a fundamental card in the fight against antagonists.

