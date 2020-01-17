"The Sun" lives with mortals: Luis Miguel is captured in short shopping at a pharmacy (VIDEO)

No matter what I do or stop doing, Luis Miguel is always a topic of conversation, but now it is not because of his talent or some scandal, but because of his carefree look.

Tell me what you know managed to capture Sun in a daily situation, like any mortal, shopping at a pharmacy in Miami.

If it wasn't surprising enough, Luismi forgot the costume and glamor for a moment, and dressed like any 50-year-old man.

Luis Miguel He wore a khaki short, a guayabera and a classic hat; to go buy a USB cable.

But that's not all, since Sun He was also captured without his faithful and always present security team, which keeps him at all times.

The singer always is one of the most hermetic celebrities in the industry, although several things are known about his intimate life, such as his hard childhood and the disappearance of his mother.

For that same reason, it is very difficult to see Luismi in everyday situations like the one seen in the pharmacy of Miami.

