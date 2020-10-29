the summary of Season 1, waiting for the second

A few days after the debut of the second season of The Mandalorian, Disney + has released a video recap of almost two minutes to relive the key moments of the first season.

From the discovery of the Child to the first confrontation with villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who in this second narrative arc will play a central role, the video traces the journey of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and anticipates what to expect from the new episodes, or the search for the home planet of the mysterious Baby Yoda.

Gina Carano and Carl Weathers will also return to the cast of the second season, while among the most anticipated new entries we will find Rosario Dawson in the role of Ahsoka Tano and the return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, both confirmed but not yet officially unveiled by the House of Mickey Mouse.

Among the directors who signed the new episodes are creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Here you can find the official trailer for The Mandalorian 2, which we remember will make its global debut on Disney + on October 30th. After that, the rest of the episodes will be released weekly every Friday. For other news, we refer you to the minutes of the premiere of The Mandalorian 2.