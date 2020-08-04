The Suicide Squad, will there also be Poison Ivy? James Gunn clarifies

Share it:

There is talk of the arrival of Poison Ivy in the DCEU since Gotham City Sirens was announced, a film entrusted to David Ayer (Suicide Squad) whose development is still pending, and recent rumors have anticipated its possible appearance in James Gunn's awaited The Suicide Squad.

Too bad that, as confirmed by the director himself, it is totally unfounded rumors.

"Wouldn't it be nice if the sites didn't report any ramblings found randomly on Reddit, YouTube, Twitter or 4chan as if they were news? They are correct once in a thousand and that time is used as proof that they might be right." Gunn wrote on Twitter, before categorically denying the specific rumor about Poison Ivy, which according to the "leak" would have been interpreted by theBrazilian actress Alice Braga (The New Mutants): "They are not true. They have been as good as most of the stuff that comes out of this particular site."

Last month, Gunn also denied some rumors regarding the return of Ben Affleck in the role of Batman in view of the DC FanDome, an expected event to be held on August 22 during which all future projects related to the comic book house will be presented , TV series and video games. Among other things, there is a lot of curiosity about the first Justice League Snyder Cut teaser.