The Suicide Squad: will James Gunn revolutionize cinecomics with black humor?

The DC Fandome has exploded onto our screens, carrying the trailer for The Batman, with a Robert Pattinson already making the rounds of the web, Rocky Black Adam played by The Rock and … the outsider, the weird friend, what the politically incorrect joke makes when you least expect it: The Suicide Squad di James Gunn. Unfortunately, we do not have a real trailer of this reboot, but only a sort of long “team-up” to present the characters and a two-minute sneak peek between the scenes and statements from the experts. And what statements. From James Gunn to the actors, passing through the production, there is a lot of meat on the fire for the film, the kind that explode as soon as they hit the grill.

A sort of underground hype, left between tunnels full of Firefire, while James Gunn holds the lighter in his hand, slyly. So what about if there we take this “suicidal” trip to understand what The Suicide Squad will be like? Brace yourselves, there’s the smell of napalm in the air.

Suicide mission

There are many, many. Above all, they are unknown to the general public. Does it remind you of anything? There was a certain group of shabby superheroes who were on the verge of oblivion before James Gunn’s arrival: the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Let’s imagine a similar operation, but moved to the Warner house and for the Suicide Squad. The list of members seen in the teaser is endless, with lots of very little known names for those who don’t have breakfast with stapled books.

Gunn’s operation in this sense is perfect: he will be able to shape and revitalize characters that no one else would have dared to bring to the big screen. Can’t imagine the Polka-Dot Man or King Shark puppets sold everywhere? And let’s go one step further.

We all know the politically incorrect past of James Gunn, that comedy outside the box, reasoned, sharp as one punchline of a stand-up comedian.

Take a crazy movie like Super, you know, fill it with tons of nitroglycerin and maybe we could have it an idea of ​​what The Suicide Squad will be. A great fresco on contemporary cinecomics outspoken, with James Gunn to have carte blanche on every aspect of his creation.

War Movie e supercattivi

“It will be like a 70s war movie mixed with James Gunn comedy”, “you have no idea what awaits you”. Everything simmers creating hype.

Especially because the mix of 70s war film, comedy and a huge number of characters immediately brings to mind a cornerstone of cinema: Robert Altman and his M*A*S*H.

What if James Gunn translates Altman’s crucial lesson into 2021? Creating a new line for ensemble films like the late American director did fifty years ago? The Suicide Squad could be a cinecomic that talks about anything else, capable of delving into society or simply being a mirror of the times in terms of costumed dudes who fight each other.

Let’s imagine a very unbridled James Gunn comedy, able to sty everything and everyone, putting a grenade in his chest to watch the explosion then, laughing out loud.

Altman masterfully mixed blood and irony, what does it tell us that dear James can’t do the same thing again?

James Gunn to the max

“It will be unlike any superhero movie ever made”. So James Gunn opens the dance, also adding a subdued “it’s by far the biggest movie I’ve made”.

In the sneak peek you can see explosions of all kinds, a huge number of locations, stunts galore and a lot of characters.

The Suicide Squad really looks like an extremely ambitious project, born from the failure of David Ayer’s film and ready to overturn the concept of cinecomic. Or so it seems.

Because Gunn went fishing in older stories, as if he wanted to give a sense of antiquity in the present, a precise eye on the past projected into the future.

The fun factor will not be lacking, but it’s like if The Suicide Squad kept an even more important treasure below decks, a fixed point in the world of cinecomics, that absolute authorship that is often felt as a lack both by the general public and by die-hard cinephiles.

Just think if James Gunn could make a superhero film on the front… to talk about something else.

His comedy that cuts through our present through costumed madmen and CGI rats. After all, it seems like everything in the film will explode: people, genitals, heads, arms and legs. Can’t wait to do it too?