 The Suicide Squad will have a different tone than Guardians of the Galaxy

February 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Suicide Squad in DC comics

One of the peculiarities that we are going to have these years is that the director James gunn He will work at both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros., taking care of the franchise of the guardians of the galaxy in the first and “The Suicide Squad” In the second. This kind of “spiritual” continuation of “Suicide Squad” It is currently filming, although there would be little to finish his main photography, but the question and answer event that Gunn has celebrated on Instagram continues to leave us small details.

Given Gunn's relationship with both comic book properties and the possible similarities between the two projects (group of outlaws to which to print a certain irreverent humor), a fan has asked the director if “The Suicide Squad” will have the same style of humor and music than his two films of the guardians of the galaxy. Gunn has denied that by stating that "Will have its own style".

This is not really surprising because Gunn has repeatedly commented that he is having the freedom to do what he wants and it has also sounded that this delivery can have an R rating, which allows him to explore some possibilities that he could not have if he had a PG-13

James Gunn talks about The Suicide Squad (2022)

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

