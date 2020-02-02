 The Suicide Squad will have a different tone than Guardians of the Galaxy

Share it:

One of the peculiarities that we are going to have these years is that the director James gunn He will work at both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros., taking care of the franchise of the guardians of the galaxy in the first and “The Suicide Squad” In the second. This kind of “spiritual” continuation of “Suicide Squad” It is currently filming, although there would be little to finish his main photography, but the question and answer event that Gunn has celebrated on Instagram continues to leave us small details.

Given Gunn's relationship with both comic book properties and the possible similarities between the two projects (group of outlaws to which to print a certain irreverent humor), a fan has asked the director if “The Suicide Squad” will have the same style of humor and music than his two films of the guardians of the galaxy. Gunn has denied that by stating that "Will have its own style".

This is not really surprising because Gunn has repeatedly commented that he is having the freedom to do what he wants and it has also sounded that this delivery can have an R rating, which allows him to explore some possibilities that he could not have if he had a PG-13